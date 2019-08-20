Do Insiders Own Shares In Jinhui Shipping and Transportation Limited (OB:JIN)?

The big shareholder groups in Jinhui Shipping and Transportation Limited (OB:JIN) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.'

Jinhui Shipping and Transportation is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of kr814m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about JIN.

OB:JIN Ownership Summary, August 20th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Jinhui Shipping and Transportation?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Jinhui Shipping and Transportation already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 22% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Jinhui Shipping and Transportation, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

OB:JIN Income Statement, August 20th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Jinhui Shipping and Transportation. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Jinhui Shipping and Transportation

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.