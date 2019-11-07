Do Insiders Own Shares In Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG)?

The big shareholder groups in Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Johns Lyng Group is a smaller company with a market capitalization of AU$407m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about JLG.

View our latest analysis for Johns Lyng Group

ASX:JLG Ownership Summary, November 7th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Johns Lyng Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 18% of Johns Lyng Group. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Johns Lyng Group's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

ASX:JLG Income Statement, November 7th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Johns Lyng Group. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Johns Lyng Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.