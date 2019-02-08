Do Insiders Own Shares In Kshitij Polyline Limited (NSE:KSHITIJPOL)?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Every investor in Kshitij Polyline Limited (NSE:KSHITIJPOL) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

Kshitij Polyline is a smaller company with a market capitalization of ₹247m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are not on the share registry. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about KSHITIJPOL.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Kshitij Polyline?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it’s unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don’t attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Kshitij Polyline, for yourself, below.

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Kshitij Polyline. We’re not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Kshitij Polyline

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.