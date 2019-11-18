Do Insiders Own Shares In LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN)?

If you want to know who really controls LifeVantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.
LifeVantage is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$198m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about LFVN.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About LifeVantage?
Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.
We can see that LifeVantage does have institutional investors; and they hold 39% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of LifeVantage, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.
Our data indicates that hedge funds own 8.0% of LifeVantage. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.
Insider Ownership Of LifeVantage
The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.
I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.
Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in LifeVantage Corporation. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$13m worth of the US$198m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but I usually like to see higher insider holdings. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.
General Public Ownership
The general public holds a 46% stake in LFVN. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.
