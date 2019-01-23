Do Insiders Own Shares In LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LPK)?

A look at the shareholders of LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LPK) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Warren Buffett said that he likes ‘a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people’. So it’s nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

LPKF Laser & Electronics is a smaller company with a market capitalization of €137m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about LPK.

View our latest analysis for LPKF Laser & Electronics

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

XTRA:LPK Ownership Summary January 23rd 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About LPKF Laser & Electronics?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors own 18% of LPKF Laser & Electronics. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at LPKF Laser & Electronics’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

XTRA:LPK Income Statement Export January 23rd 19 More

LPKF Laser & Electronics is not owned by hedge funds. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of LPKF Laser & Electronics

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.