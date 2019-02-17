Do Insiders Own Shares In MásMóvil Ibercom, S.A. (BME:MAS)?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

The big shareholder groups in MásMóvil Ibercom, S.A. (BME:MAS) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

MásMóvil Ibercom has a market capitalization of €2.2b, so we would expect some institutional investors to have noticed the stock. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about MAS.

View our latest analysis for MásMóvil Ibercom

BME:MAS Ownership Summary February 17th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About MásMóvil Ibercom?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors own 39% of MásMóvil Ibercom. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see MásMóvil Ibercom’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

BME:MAS Income Statement Export February 17th 19 More

MásMóvil Ibercom is not owned by hedge funds. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of MásMóvil Ibercom

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.