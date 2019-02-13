Do Insiders Own Shares In Matrix Holdings Limited (HKG:1005)?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!
The big shareholder groups in Matrix Holdings Limited (HKG:1005) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’
With a market capitalization of HK$2.6b, Matrix Holdings is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are not on the share registry. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about 1005.
What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Matrix Holdings?
Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it’s less common to see large companies without them.
There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. It is also possible that fund managers don’t own the stock because they aren’t convinced it will perform well. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Matrix Holdings, for yourself, below.
Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Matrix Holdings. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.
Insider Ownership Of Matrix Holdings
The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.
Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.
Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of Matrix Holdings Limited. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. So they have a HK$1.9b stake in this HK$2.6b business. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.
General Public Ownership
With a 25% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over 1005. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.
Next Steps:
It’s always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Matrix Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors.
