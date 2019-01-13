Do Insiders Own Shares In Modern Land (China) Co., Limited (HKG:1107)?

Every investor in Modern Land (China) Co., Limited (HKG:1107) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’
Modern Land (China) is a smaller company with a market capitalization of HK$2.7b, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions don’t own many shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about 1107.
What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Modern Land (China)?
Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it’s unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.
There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don’t attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. It is also possible that fund managers don’t own the stock because they aren’t convinced it will perform well. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Modern Land (China), for yourself, below.
Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Modern Land (China). There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.
Insider Ownership Of Modern Land (China)
The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.
Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.
Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of Modern Land (China) Co., Limited. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. So they have a HK$1.8b stake in this HK$2.7b business. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.
General Public Ownership
With a 33% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over 1107. While this group can’t necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.
