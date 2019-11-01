Do Insiders Own Shares In Mold-Tek Packaging Limited (NSE:MOLDTKPAC)?

The big shareholder groups in Mold-Tek Packaging Limited (NSE:MOLDTKPAC) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of ₹8.3b, Mold-Tek Packaging is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about MOLDTKPAC.

View our latest analysis for Mold-Tek Packaging

NSEI:MOLDTKPAC Ownership Summary, November 1st 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Mold-Tek Packaging?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 23% of Mold-Tek Packaging. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Mold-Tek Packaging's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NSEI:MOLDTKPAC Income Statement, November 1st 2019 More

Mold-Tek Packaging is not owned by hedge funds. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Mold-Tek Packaging

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.