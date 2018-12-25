Do Insiders Own Shares In National Arts Entertainment and Culture Group Limited (HKG:8228)?

If you want to know who really controls National Arts Entertainment and Culture Group Limited (HKG:8228), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

With a market capitalization of HK$1.2b, National Arts Entertainment and Culture Group is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutional investors have not yet purchased shares. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about 8228.

See our latest analysis for National Arts Entertainment and Culture Group

SEHK:8228 Ownership Summary December 25th 18 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About National Arts Entertainment and Culture Group?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it’s unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. On the other hand, it’s always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don’t think it’s the best place for their money. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of National Arts Entertainment and Culture Group, for yourself, below.

SEHK:8228 Income Statement Export December 25th 18 More

National Arts Entertainment and Culture Group is not owned by hedge funds. We’re not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of National Arts Entertainment and Culture Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.