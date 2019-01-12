Do Insiders Own Shares In Plover Bay Technologies Limited (HKG:1523)?

If you want to know who really controls Plover Bay Technologies Limited (HKG:1523), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

Plover Bay Technologies is a smaller company with a market capitalization of HK$1.1b, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions are not really that prevalent on the share registry. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 1523.

See our latest analysis for Plover Bay Technologies

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

SEHK:1523 Ownership Summary January 12th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Plover Bay Technologies?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Institutions own less than 5% of Plover Bay Technologies. That indicates that the company is on the radar of some funds, but it isn’t particularly popular with professional investors at the moment. So if the company itself can improve over time, we may well see more institutional buyers in the future. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees.

SEHK:1523 Income Statement Export January 12th 19 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Plover Bay Technologies. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Plover Bay Technologies

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.