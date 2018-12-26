Do Insiders Own Shares In Reitmans (Canada) Limited (TSE:RET.A)?

If you want to know who really controls Reitmans (Canada) Limited (TSE:RET.A), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

Reitmans (Canada) is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of CA$219m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about RET.A.

Check out our latest analysis for Reitmans (Canada)

TSX:RET.A Ownership Summary December 26th 18 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Reitmans (Canada)?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Reitmans (Canada) already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 30% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Reitmans (Canada)’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

TSX:RET.A Income Statement Export December 26th 18 More

Reitmans (Canada) is not owned by hedge funds. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Reitmans (Canada)

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.