Do Insiders Own Shares In Sonata Software Limited (NSE:SONATSOFTW)?

The big shareholder groups in Sonata Software Limited (NSE:SONATSOFTW) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

Sonata Software is a smaller company with a market capitalization of ₹33b, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about SONATSOFTW.

See our latest analysis for Sonata Software

NSEI:SONATSOFTW Ownership Summary December 19th 18 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sonata Software?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Sonata Software already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 22% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Sonata Software, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NSEI:SONATSOFTW Income Statement Export December 19th 18 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Sonata Software. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Sonata Software

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Sonata Software Limited. It has a market capitalization of just ₹33b, and insiders have ₹14b worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.