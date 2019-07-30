Do Insiders Own Shares In Strikewell Energy Corp. (CVE:SKK)?

The big shareholder groups in Strikewell Energy Corp. (CVE:SKK) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.'

Strikewell Energy is a smaller company with a market capitalization of CA$1.3m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have not yet purchased shares. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about SKK.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Strikewell Energy?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Strikewell Energy, for yourself, below.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Strikewell Energy. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Strikewell Energy

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.