Do Insiders Own Shares In Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Limited (NSE:SURYALAXMI)?

A look at the shareholders of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Limited (NSE:SURYALAXMI) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Warren Buffett said that he likes ‘a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people’. So it’s nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills is a smaller company with a market capitalization of ₹749m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have not yet purchased much of the company. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about SURYALAXMI.

See our latest analysis for Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills

NSEI:SURYALAXMI Ownership Summary December 26th 18 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Since institutions own under 5% of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills, many may not have spent much time considering the stock. But it’s clear that some have; and they liked it enough to buy in. If the business gets stronger from here, we could see a situation where more institutions are keen to buy. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees.

NSEI:SURYALAXMI Income Statement Export December 26th 18 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills. As far I can tell there isn’t analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.