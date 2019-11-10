Do Insiders Own Shares In Tomson Group Limited (HKG:258)?

A look at the shareholders of Tomson Group Limited (HKG:258) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.
Tomson Group is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of HK$3.9b, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about 258.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Tomson Group?
Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.
As you can see, institutional investors own 12% of Tomson Group. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Tomson Group's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.
Tomson Group is not owned by hedge funds. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.
Insider Ownership Of Tomson Group
The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.
Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.
Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of Tomson Group Limited. This gives them effective control of the company. That means they own HK$2.4b worth of shares in the HK$3.9b company. That's quite meaningful. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.
General Public Ownership
With a 25% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over 258. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.
Next Steps:
It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Tomson Group better, we need to consider many other factors.
