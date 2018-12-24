Do Insiders Own Shares In Touax SCA (EPA:TOUP)?

If you want to know who really controls Touax SCA (EPA:TOUP), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Warren Buffett said that he likes ‘a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people’. So it’s nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Touax is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of €34m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about TOUP.

View our latest analysis for Touax

ENXTPA:TOUP Ownership Summary December 24th 18 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Touax?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Touax does have institutional investors; and they hold 25% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Touax’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

ENXTPA:TOUP Income Statement Export December 24th 18 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Touax. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Touax

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.