Do Insiders Own Shares In Touchwood Entertainment Limited (NSE:TOUCHWOOD)?

The big shareholder groups in Touchwood Entertainment Limited (NSE:TOUCHWOOD) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Touchwood Entertainment is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of ₹482m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions don't own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about TOUCHWOOD.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Touchwood Entertainment?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Touchwood Entertainment, for yourself, below.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Touchwood Entertainment. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Touchwood Entertainment

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.