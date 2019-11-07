Do Insiders Own Shares In Uni-Bio Science Group Limited (HKG:690)?

A look at the shareholders of Uni-Bio Science Group Limited (HKG:690) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Uni-Bio Science Group is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of HK$1.1b, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have not yet purchased shares. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 690.

SEHK:690 Ownership Summary, November 7th 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Uni-Bio Science Group?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Uni-Bio Science Group, for yourself, below.

SEHK:690 Income Statement, November 7th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Uni-Bio Science Group. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Uni-Bio Science Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.