Do Insiders Own Shares In Vital Mobile Holdings Limited (HKG:6133)?

Every investor in Vital Mobile Holdings Limited (HKG:6133) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’
Vital Mobile Holdings is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of HK$536m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are not on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about 6133.
What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Vital Mobile Holdings?
We don’t tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it’s not particularly common.
There are multiple explanations for why institutions don’t own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. It is also possible that fund managers don’t own the stock because they aren’t convinced it will perform well. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Vital Mobile Holdings, for yourself, below.
Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Vital Mobile Holdings. As far I can tell there isn’t analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.
Insider Ownership Of Vital Mobile Holdings
The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.
Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.
Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of Vital Mobile Holdings Limited. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. So they have a HK$391m stake in this HK$536m business. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.
General Public Ownership
With a 27% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over 6133. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.
Next Steps:
It’s always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Vital Mobile Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors.
