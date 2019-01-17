Do Insiders Own Shares In Warehouses De Pauw (EBR:WDP)?

If you want to know who really controls Warehouses De Pauw (EBR:WDP), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

Warehouses De Pauw has a market capitalization of €2.6b, so it’s too big to fly under the radar. We’d expect to see both institutions and retail investors owning a portion of the company. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about WDP.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Warehouses De Pauw?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors own 27% of Warehouses De Pauw. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Warehouses De Pauw’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Warehouses De Pauw. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Warehouses De Pauw

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.