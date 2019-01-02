Do Insiders Own Shares In Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG)?

A look at the shareholders of Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

Western Energy Services is a smaller company with a market capitalization of CA$41m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about WRG.

Check out our latest analysis for Western Energy Services

TSX:WRG Ownership Summary January 2nd 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Western Energy Services?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Western Energy Services does have institutional investors; and they hold 45% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Western Energy Services, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

TSX:WRG Income Statement Export January 2nd 19 More

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Western Energy Services. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Western Energy Services

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.