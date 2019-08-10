Do Insiders Own Shares In Zenith Birla (India) Limited (NSE:ZENITHBIR)?

Every investor in Zenith Birla (India) Limited (NSE:ZENITHBIR) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.'

Zenith Birla (India) is a smaller company with a market capitalization of ₹51m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions don't own many shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about ZENITHBIR.

View our latest analysis for Zenith Birla (India)

NSEI:ZENITHBIR Ownership Summary, August 10th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Zenith Birla (India)?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Since institutions own under 5% of Zenith Birla (India), many may not have spent much time considering the stock. But it's clear that some have; and they liked it enough to buy in. If the business gets stronger from here, we could see a situation where more institutions are keen to buy. It is not uncommon to see a big share price rise if multiple institutional investors are trying to buy into a stock at the same time. So check out the historic earnings trajectory, below, but keep in mind it's the future that counts most.

NSEI:ZENITHBIR Income Statement, August 10th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Zenith Birla (India). Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Zenith Birla (India)

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.