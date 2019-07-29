Do Insiders Own Shares In ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)?

The big shareholder groups in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.'

ZTO Express (Cayman) is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of US$16b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about ZTO.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About ZTO Express (Cayman)?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

ZTO Express (Cayman) already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 25% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at ZTO Express (Cayman)'s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in ZTO Express (Cayman). Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of ZTO Express (Cayman)

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$16b, and insiders have US$6.9b worth of shares in their own names. That's quite significant. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish to access this free chart showing recent trading by insiders.