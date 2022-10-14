Insiders at PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) sold US$11m worth of stock, a potential red flag that needs to be monitored

While PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) shareholders have had a good week with the stock up 7.3%, they shouldn't let their guards down. In spite of the relatively cheap prices, insiders made the decision to sell US$11m worth of stock in the last 12 months. This could be a warning indicator of vulnerabilities in the future.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

PepsiCo Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Vice Chairman, Hugh Johnston, for US$6.0m worth of shares, at about US$161 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$175, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 20% of Hugh Johnston's holding.

PepsiCo insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

PepsiCo Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at PepsiCo. In total, insiders dumped US$900k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership Of PepsiCo

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. PepsiCo insiders own 0.1% of the company, currently worth about US$341m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About PepsiCo Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that PepsiCo is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing PepsiCo. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for PepsiCo you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

