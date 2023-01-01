Insiders at PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) sold US$12m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

The fact that multiple PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

PepsiCo Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Vice Chairman, Hugh Johnston, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$4.1m worth of shares at a price of US$176 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$181, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 15% of Hugh Johnston's stake.

Insiders in PepsiCo didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At PepsiCo Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at PepsiCo. In total, insiders sold US$6.6m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that PepsiCo insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$380m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About PepsiCo Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought PepsiCo stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that PepsiCo is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for PepsiCo and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

