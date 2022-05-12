Insiders who placed huge bets on Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) earlier this year would be disappointed with the 27% drop

The recent 27% drop in Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TCRT) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased US$639k worth of stock at an average buy price of US$1.78 over the past 12 months. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$197k, which is not great.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

View our latest analysis for Alaunos Therapeutics

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Alaunos Therapeutics

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Jaime Vieser for US$191k worth of shares, at about US$1.91 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$0.55. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Alaunos Therapeutics insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Alaunos Therapeutics is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does Alaunos Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From our data, it seems that Alaunos Therapeutics insiders own 4.6% of the company, worth about US$5.4m. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

Story continues

What Might The Insider Transactions At Alaunos Therapeutics Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Alaunos Therapeutics insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Alaunos Therapeutics stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Alaunos Therapeutics. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Alaunos Therapeutics (2 make us uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.