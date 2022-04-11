Insiders who placed huge bets on Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) earlier this year would be disappointed with the 18% drop

The recent 18% drop in Aspen Aerogels, Inc.'s (NYSE:ASPN) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased US$4.5m worth of stock at an average buy price of US$33.12 over the past 12 months. Insiders invest with the hopes of seeing their money grow in value over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$3.9m, which is not what they expected.

Aspen Aerogels Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Robert Gervis for US$4.5m worth of shares, at about US$33.12 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$28.57). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Robert Gervis was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Aspen Aerogels

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Aspen Aerogels insiders own about US$51m worth of shares. That equates to 5.0% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Aspen Aerogels Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Aspen Aerogels insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Aspen Aerogels has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

