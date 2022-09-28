Insiders who placed huge bets on General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earlier this year would be disappointed with the 3.2% drop

The recent 3.2% drop in General Electric Company's (NYSE:GE) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased US$5.7m worth of stock at an average buy price of US$75.36 over the past 12 months. Insiders invest with the hopes of seeing their money grow in value over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$4.9m, which is not what they expected.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

General Electric Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairman & CEO H. Culp bought US$4.8m worth of shares at a price of US$75.26 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$64.47. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$5.7m for 75.54k shares. But insiders sold 1.44k shares worth US$107k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by General Electric insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that General Electric insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$172m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The General Electric Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no General Electric insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like General Electric insiders think the business has merit. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for General Electric.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

