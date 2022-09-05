Insiders who placed huge bets on Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) earlier this year would be disappointed with the 7.1% drop

Insiders who bought US$4.5m worth of Paramount Global's (NASDAQ:PARA) stock at an average buy price of US$30.76 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 7.1% decrease in the stock. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$3.4m, which is not great.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

View our latest analysis for Paramount Global

Paramount Global Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Executive Chair Shari Redstone for US$3.0m worth of shares, at about US$29.09 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$23.12 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 146.18k shares worth US$4.5m. On the other hand they divested 5.00k shares, for US$201k. In total, Paramount Global insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Story continues

Insider Ownership Of Paramount Global

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Paramount Global insiders own about US$28m worth of shares. That equates to 0.2% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Paramount Global Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Paramount Global and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Paramount Global. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Paramount Global has 4 warning signs (2 are significant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

But note: Paramount Global may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here