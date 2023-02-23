Insiders who placed huge bets on Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR) earlier this year would be disappointed with the 11% drop

Insiders who bought CA$687k worth of Rokmaster Resources Corp.'s (CVE:RKR) stock at an average buy price of CA$0.12 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 11% decrease in the stock. Insiders invest with the hopes of seeing their money grow in value over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth CA$445k, which is not what they expected.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Rokmaster Resources

In fact, the recent purchase by President John Mirko was not their only acquisition of Rokmaster Resources shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of CA$72k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.18 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$0.08. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Rokmaster Resources insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. They paid about CA$0.12 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Rokmaster Resources Insiders Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Rokmaster Resources over the last quarter. President John Mirko shelled out CA$57k for shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Rokmaster Resources insiders own about CA$1.8m worth of shares. That equates to 15% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Rokmaster Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in Rokmaster Resources shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Rokmaster Resources (including 3 which shouldn't be ignored).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

