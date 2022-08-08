Insiders who placed huge bets on Stealth Global Holdings Limited (ASX:SGI) earlier this year would be disappointed with the 12% drop

The recent 12% drop in Stealth Global Holdings Limited's (ASX:SGI) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased AU$801k worth of stock at an average buy price of AU$0.13 over the past 12 months. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth AU$665k, which is not great.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Stealth Global Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Narelle Edmunds bought AU$239k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.17 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.11. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Stealth Global Holdings insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The average buy price was around AU$0.13. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Stealth Global Holdings insiders own about AU$4.7m worth of shares (which is 43% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Stealth Global Holdings Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Stealth Global Holdings insiders feel good about the company's future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Stealth Global Holdings you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

