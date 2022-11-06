Insiders in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) are down 14% on their US$1.4m purchase despite recent gains

Insiders who purchased US$1.4m worth of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) shares over the past year recouped some of their losses after price gained 3.7% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be an expensive wager as insiders are yet to get ahead of their losses which currently stand at US$188k since the time of purchase.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Planet Labs PBC

The President of Product & Business Kevin Weil made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$994k worth of shares at a price of US$6.01 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$5.31. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Planet Labs PBC insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Planet Labs PBC

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Planet Labs PBC insiders own about US$119m worth of shares (which is 8.3% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Planet Labs PBC Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Planet Labs PBC insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Planet Labs PBC insiders feel good about the company's future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Planet Labs PBC.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

