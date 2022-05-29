Insiders of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) are up 5.6% on their US$1.4m purchase after Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) rose 29% last week

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) insiders who bought shares over the past year were rewarded handsomely last week. The stock rose 29%, resulting in a US$388m rise in the company's market capitalisation. In other words, the original US$1.4m purchase is now worth US$1.4m.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Planet Labs PBC Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when President of Product & Business Kevin Weil bought US$994k worth of shares at a price of US$6.01 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$6.50 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

While Planet Labs PBC insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Planet Labs PBC Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Planet Labs PBC insiders own 8.7% of the company, currently worth about US$152m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Planet Labs PBC Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Planet Labs PBC insiders feel good about the company's future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Planet Labs PBC has 3 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

