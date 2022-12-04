Insiders at The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) sold US$3.9m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

Many The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

PNC Financial Services Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive VP and Head of Corporate & Institutional Banking, Michael Lyons, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$183 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$164. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In total, PNC Financial Services Group insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At PNC Financial Services Group Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at PNC Financial Services Group. In total, Executive VP Deborah Guild dumped US$452k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does PNC Financial Services Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. PNC Financial Services Group insiders own 0.3% of the company, currently worth about US$225m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The PNC Financial Services Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But it is good to see that PNC Financial Services Group is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for PNC Financial Services Group you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

