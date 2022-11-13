Insiders in Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) are down 4.9% on their UK£2.7m purchase despite recent gains

Some of the losses seen by insiders who purchased UK£2.7m worth of Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) shares over the past year were recovered after the stock increased by 19% over the past week. However, the purchase is proving to be a costly gamble, since losses made by insiders have totalled UK£131k since the time of purchase.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Polar Capital Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Executive Director James Michael Cayzer-Colvin for UK£1.0m worth of shares, at about UK£4.29 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of UK£4.99. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

While Polar Capital Holdings insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The average buy price was around UK£5.25. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Polar Capital Holdings Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Polar Capital Holdings insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. We can see that Non-Executive Director James Michael Cayzer-Colvin paid UK£1.0m for shares in the company. No-one sold. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 12% of Polar Capital Holdings shares, worth about UK£58m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Polar Capital Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Polar Capital Holdings we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Polar Capital Holdings. While conducting our analysis, we found that Polar Capital Holdings has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

