Insiders pour millions into these 3 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

TipRanks
·8 min read

Stocks saw out the week on the backfoot once again. Initially buoyed at the start of the week by the better-than-expected inflation data, come Wednesday and the Fed signaling rates are set to go higher until it is clear inflation has been tamed, the mood soured again, shifting back to the bearish trends on offer most of the year.

So, these are uncertain times. Volatility is the ruling force in the markets, and investors are looking for some signal that will indicate just which stocks are attractive buys.

Fortunately, the corporate insiders are giving a clear signal – even now, some are making significant buys, of $1 million or more, in their own firms’ stocks, and that’s a signal that should get any investor’s attention.

We’ve use the Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool at TipRanks to find several stocks that have recently been the subject of multi-million dollar insider buys, and we’ve looked up their details along with some recent analyst commentary. So, let’s see what makes these names attractive buys right now.

Celcuity Inc. (CELC)

First up on our list of insiders’ choices is Celcuity, a clinical stage biotech company working on new targeted therapies for the treatment of various cancers. The company is focused on using insights to oncogenic pathways to create drug candidates with a more accurately targeted cancer inhibition activity.

The company has two main research tracks, one based on its drug candidate gedatolisib, and the other based on the proprietary CELsignia platform. Gedatolisib is a potentially groundbreaking therapeutic agent, a first-in-class pan-PI3K and mTOR inhibitor, and it has shown efficacy in several clinical trials. The CELsignia technology uses the patient’s own cancer tumor cells to identify the pathway that drives that particular disease, and allows a precision treatment based on individual patients.

In the pipeline, the most recent update came from the Phase 1b study of gedatolisib as a treatment for advanced breast cancer. A data release earlier this month showed that, no matter their PIK3CA mutation status, patients demonstrated high response rates, and median progression free survival rates of 42.3 months for patients described as ‘treatment naïve’ in the advanced setting.

Also earlier this month, Celcuity announced it had dosed the first patient in the Phase 3 VIKTORIA-1 trial, a study of gedatolisib as a treatment for HR+/HER2 advanced breast cancer. The patient dosing was the primary condition to unlock a $100 million private placement PIPE financing, and made Celcuity eligible to draw down a $20 million tranche on a $75 million debt facility.

Prior to that financial development, Celcuity had $57.5 million in cash and liquid assets and combined G&A and R&D expenses of $10.6 million as of the end of 3Q22.

On the insider front, Celcuity’s largest recent buy was made by CEO Brian Sullivan, who spent a hair under $1.5 million to pick up 260,869 shares of the stock. This ‘informative buy’ brings his total holding in the stock to more than $30 million.

Craig-Hallum analyst Alexander Nowak also takes a bullish stance on Celcuity and highlights the improved cash position. He writes, “The extra liquidity should provide the company more than enough runway to get Geda through its pivotal and likely FDA approval… With the company launching a pivotal trial for what could be a high-potential drug in 2nd line+ breast cancer patients with potential avenues in other cancers, plus in combination with CELsignia, we continue to like the combination and recommend owning the stock through Geda + CELsignia data readouts.”

This recommendation comes along with a $20 price target, suggesting the shares will double in value over the coming year. (To watch Nowak’s track record, click here)

This biotech gets a Strong Buy consensus rating from the Street, based on 3 unanimously positive recent analyst reviews. The average price target, of $22.50, implies a robust gain of 125% from the current trading price of $10.01. (See CELC stock forecast on TipRanks)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW)

Next up is Wolverine World Wide, a Michigan-based shoe manufacturing firm known for its Wolverine boots and shoes – as well as its Hush Puppies, Saucony, and Keds brands, among others. Wolverine is also the licensed maker of Caterpillar and Harley-Davidson footwear. The company’s products are truly available worldwide, in more than 200 countries.

In the last quarterly release, for 3Q22, the company posted revenue of $691.4 million, with particular strength in the firm’s Merrell brand which showed sales of $198.6 million. Adjusted diluted EPS came in at 48 cents. Revenues were up 8.5% y/y, while the EPS number was down 14%. Both results came in below expectations, and the stock fell sharply, by 34%, on the release.

The company attributed the top-and bottom-line misses to several headwinds, including a general deterioration in macroeconomic conditions, increased retail promotion costs, and ongoing disruptions in the supply chain.

Nevertheless, with the shares having retreated by 64% year-to-date, one insider must think they now offer excellent value.

The insider trade news on WWW comes from company Board of Directors member Jeffrey Boromisa, who this week bought 100,000 shares for almost $1.05 million. This was a significant buy for the Director, as it increased his total holding in the company to $1.68 million.

This stock has caught the eye of Piper Sandler analyst Abbie Zvejnieks, who sees reason for optimism here, saying of Wolverine, “Not only does WWW's new brand structure which consists of active, work, and lifestyle make more sense, but we see opportunities for synergies within the brand groups in addition to more clear reporting structures. We think WWW is now investing prudently behind the growth brands (active) while maintained the stable FCF generating brands (work), and we see an opportunity for either divestiture or turn around initiatives in the lifestyle category.”

In-line with these comments, Zvejnieks rates the stock as Overweight (a Buy), with a price target of $23 to indicate confidence in a strong 125% upside for the year ahead. (To watch Zvejnieks’ track record, click here)

Of the 7 recent analyst reviews here, 2 are to Buy and 5 to Hold, for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The stock has a current trading price of $10.23 and an average price target of $15.17, implying it can grow as much as 48% by the end of next year. (See Wolverine stock forecast on TipRanks)

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

We’ll wrap up this list with SoFi Technologies, a personal finance company based in San Francisco. The company’s moniker is short for ‘Social Finance,’ which describes SoFi’s approach to banking. The company works online, serving 4.7 million customers with a full range of banking services, including home and personal loans, credit cards, investment banking, refinancing of existing student and car loans, and credit scoring and budgeting.

In its recent Q3 report, SoFi reported a top line of $424 million in net revenue, up 56% from 3Q21 and a company record. This was driven by strong gains in the company’s three business segments, lending, tech platform, and financial services, as well as a 61% year-over-year increase in total member numbers.

At the same time, SoFi, saw a net loss of $74.2 million, or 9 cents per share. The net EPS loss was almost double the 5-cent loss recorded in the year-ago period.

Looking forward, the company raised its full-year revenue guidance, for the third quarter in a row. The raise was modest, from the $1.508 billion to $1.513 billion range to a new range of $1.517 billion to $1.522 billion – but investors should note that the company still sees upward revisions to the full-year revenue despite negative impacts from the extension of student loan payment moratoriums.

The insider sentiment on SOFI has swung positive, in large part due to CEO Anthony Noto’s recent $5.005 million purchase of 1,134,065 shares. The purchase was by far the largest of several Buys that Noto has made in recent months, and pushes his stake in the company up to over $23.8 million.

Noto is hardly the only bull here. Piper Sandler’s 5-star analyst Kevin Barker takes an upbeat stance on the financial company’s prospects, writing following the Q3 print, “We were particularly encouraged to see accelerating deposit growth that will improve the company's funding profile and decrease reliance on gain on sale to drive revenue. This funding tailwind coupled with an uplift in revenue from student loan refis should keep momentum going into 2023… We expect SOFI to outperform peers as it continues to grow EBITDA and make progress towards GAAP profitability by 4Q23.”

Looking ahead for the stock, Barker puts an Overweight (Buy) rating on SOFI shares, along with an $7.50 price target that implies a potential gain of 62% in the next 12 months. (To watch Barker’s track record, click here)

SoFi Technologies has 11 recent analyst reviews on file, with a breakdown of 7 to 4 favoring Buy over Hold for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The stock is priced at $4.64 and has an average price target of $7.18, suggesting a 55% one-year upside potential. (See SoFi stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Recommended Stories

  • These Three Stocks Offer Steady Dividend Income -- and High Yields

    Here are attractive choices for retirees and others who live off the income that their investments generate.

  • Tesla Shareholder Frustration Turns Into Revolt Against Elon Musk

    The company led by Elon Musk had a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion on Dec. 31, 2021. The market value is only slightly over $474 billion, meaning that nearly $640 billion of stock market capitalization evaporated in 12 months. Tesla's stock is currently trading at $150.23, which represents a 57.4% year-on-year drop.

  • Barron’s 10 Favorite Stocks for 2023

    Our 10 favorites from last year handily beat the market. Why we now like Alphabet, Bank of America, Medtronic, and seven others.

  • Real-Money Funds Dump $100 Billion of Stocks on Rebalancing

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest money managers are set to unload up to $100 billion of stocks in the final few weeks of the year, adding to a selloff that’s snowballed since Jerome Powell’s unequivocal message that policymakers will press on with aggressive tightening at the risk of job cuts and a recession.Most Read from BloombergHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsUkraine Latest: Germany Says No Ceasefire on Russian TermsVerizon Lost Its Network Superiority — Now It’s Paying

  • I’m 56 and Have $500,000 in Savings. Here’s the Advice I Would Give My 22-Year-Old Self

    PCH-Vector/Getty Images Meet Cynthia. She’s 56, debt-free, happily married with two grown kids and has a steady consulting business that pays her bills. There’s more: She also has $500,000 stashed away in savings. At first blush, her situation sounds pretty ideal. But Cynthia’s journey has been an emotional one, rutted with disappointment and shame. Let’s just say she wouldn’t mind having a word or two with her younger, more impulsive and spendy self—here’s what she’d say. 1. Save Now So You Can

  • Individual Investors Hang On in Wild Year for Stocks While Pros Sell

    During the wildest year for global markets since 2008, individual investors have been doubling down on stocks. U.S. equity mutual and exchange-traded funds, which are popular among individual investors, have attracted more than $100 billion in net inflows this year, one of the highest amounts on record in EPFR data going back to 2000. Hedge funds, meanwhile, have been paring how much risk they are taking in stocks or making outright bets that major U.S. indexes will tumble.

  • Exclusive-Sam Bankman-Fried to reverse decision on contesting extradition

    Former FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to appear in court in the Bahamas on Monday to reverse his decision to contest extradition to the United States, where he faces fraud charges, a person familiar with the matter said on Saturday. The 30-year-old cryptocurrency mogul was indicted in federal court in Manhattan on Tuesday and accused of engaging in a scheme to defraud FTX customers by using billions of dollars in stolen deposits to pay for expenses and debts and to make investments for his crypto hedge fund, Alameda Research LLC.

  • Third-largest Tesla stock owner says Elon Musk should step down as CEO

    Electric car manufacturer Tesla's third-largest individual shareholder KoGuan Leo is demanding that CEO Elon Musk be replaced by the board of directors.

  • Seeking at Least 9% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Well, the numbers came in this week, and the Fed did what we had all been expecting, while inflation beat the forecasts. That is, inflation slowed its rate of increase, from 7.7% in October to 7.1% in November, and the Federal Reserve responded by raising interest rates 50 basis points. And the next day, markets responded with a nosedive. The across-the-board drop came after investors had a chance to digest the numbers and the Fed’s recent comments. The Fed has signaled that while it will boost

  • 2 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    These two big-tech stocks are well positioned for the metaverse, and I'm not talking about Meta Platforms.

  • Stock Market Rally Suffers Ugly Outside Week; Here's What To Do Now

    The market rally started strong, but sold off hard in a big outside week. Apple, Tesla dived. Leading stocks tumbled. Here's what to do.

  • Apple has reportedly dropped out of NFL Sunday Ticket negotiations

    Last year, Apple was considered the frontrunner to secure NFL Sunday Ticket rights. Now, the company has reportedly dropped out of negotiations.

  • 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks Down 88% and 90% to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

    These growth stocks are trading at bargain prices, and both stocks could soar when economic conditions improve.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming for Oil in 2023. Here Are 3 Top Stocks to Buy Now.

    Here's why crude seems set to rebound, which could fuel big gains for oil stocks. Most oil market analysts believe oil prices are going much higher next year. For example, Jeff Currie, the global head of commodities for venerable investment bank Goldman Sachs, has a $110 forecast for Brent oil (the global benchmark price) in 2023.

  • Two Valuable Investing Lessons From Two Legendary Billionaires

    Billionaires Paul Tudor Jones and Charlie Munger offer insight into the mindset that produces tremendous wealth in the stock market.

  • Bonds Get Wake-Up Call From ECB Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- European bondholders are coming to terms with the fact that this year’s devastating losses may have further to run in 2023.Most Read from BloombergHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsUkraine Latest: Germany Says No Ceasefire on Russian TermsVerizon Lost Its Network Superiority — Now It’s Paying the PriceReal-Money Funds Dump $100 Billion of Stocks on RebalancingHedge Fund Manager Netting 29% Gain Sees S&P 500 Going NowhereThe worst-ever year for the region’s bonds i

  • 2 Stocks I'm Watching as the Market Tumbles Again

    The stock market took a dive on Thursday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates and retail sales figures missed expectations. There's no telling what the stock market is going to do as 2022 comes to a close. Shares of cloud computing provider DigitalOcean have always been a little too expensive for me to seriously consider.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy Before 2023

    There are some excellent bargains in the stock market, and it can be difficult to figure out the best ones. In this video, Certified Financial Planner® Matt Frankel discusses the three stocks on his watch list that look like the excellent places for long-term investors to put money to work.

  • 14 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 14 best ARK stocks to buy now. If you want to skip the detailed analysis of ARK Investment Management and its hedge fund performance, skip directly to the 5 Best ARK Stocks To Buy Now. ARK Investment Management is one of the most renowned investment management firms in the […]

  • How Retirees Can Turn $6,000 Into a $150,000 Retirement Bonus

    With an average retirement balance of just $202,000, baby boomers could find themselves pinched for retirement income, according to a new survey from the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies. Using the 4% rule for retirement withdrawals, that balance would produce … Continue reading → The post Here's How Retirees Can Turn $6,000 Into a $150,000 Retirement Bonus appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.