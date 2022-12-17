Insiders probably made the right decision selling US$3.0m worth of shares earlier this year as Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL)) stock dips by 5.4%.

Insiders at Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) sold US$3.0m worth of stock at an average price of US$149 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. The company’s market cap plunged by US$122b after price dropped by 5.4% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

View our latest analysis for Apple

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Apple

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Senior Director of Corporate Accounting, Chris Kondo, sold US$3.0m worth of shares at a price of US$149 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$135). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Chris Kondo was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

I will like Apple better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Apple Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Apple shares. In total, Senior Director of Corporate Accounting Chris Kondo dumped US$3.0m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does Apple Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Apple insiders own 0.06% of the company, worth about US$1.4b. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

Story continues

What Might The Insider Transactions At Apple Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Apple makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Apple you should know about.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here