Insiders probably made the right decision selling US$660k worth of shares earlier this year as American Tower Corporation's (NYSE:AMT)) stock dips by 6.2%.

Insiders seem to have made the most of their holdings by selling US$660k worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) stock at an average sell price of US$236 during the past year. After the stock price dropped 6.2% last week, the company's market value declined by US$6.6b, but insiders were able to mitigate their losses.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

American Tower Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Senior VP & Chief Accounting Officer, Robert Meyer, sold US$660k worth of shares at a price of US$236 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$215). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Robert Meyer.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. American Tower insiders own 0.3% of the company, currently worth about US$306m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At American Tower Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the American Tower insiders selling. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that American Tower has 2 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

