Insiders probably made the right decision selling US$3.4m worth of shares earlier this year as The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:PNC)) stock dips by 3.1%.

By selling US$3.4m worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) stock at an average sell price of US$187 over the last year, insiders seemed to have made the most of their holdings. The company's market valuation decreased by US$2.0b after the stock price dropped 3.1% over the past week, but insiders were spared from painful losses.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At PNC Financial Services Group

The Executive VP and Head of Corporate & Institutional Banking, Michael Lyons, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$183 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$159. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In total, PNC Financial Services Group insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

PNC Financial Services Group Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of PNC Financial Services Group shares. Specifically, Executive VP and Head of Corporate & Institutional Banking Michael Lyons ditched US$584k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership Of PNC Financial Services Group

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. PNC Financial Services Group insiders own about US$218m worth of shares (which is 0.3% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About PNC Financial Services Group Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought PNC Financial Services Group stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But since PNC Financial Services Group is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for PNC Financial Services Group you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

