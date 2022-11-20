Insiders probably made the right decision selling US$1.4m worth of shares earlier this year as U.S. Bancorp's (NYSE:USB)) stock dips by 3.4%.

By selling US$1.4m worth of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) stock at an average sell price of US$43.61 over the last year, insiders seemed to have made the most of their holdings. The company's market worth decreased by US$2.3b over the past week after the stock price dropped 3.4%, although insiders were able to minimize their losses

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At U.S. Bancorp

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Timothy Welsh, sold US$834k worth of shares at a price of US$43.92 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$43.38. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last year U.S. Bancorp insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

U.S. Bancorp Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at U.S. Bancorp. In total, insiders dumped US$1.4m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership Of U.S. Bancorp

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. U.S. Bancorp insiders own 0.2% of the company, currently worth about US$109m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The U.S. Bancorp Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - U.S. Bancorp has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

