Insiders probably made the right decision selling US$1.1m worth of shares earlier this year as Becton, Dickinson and Company's (NYSE:BDX)) stock dips by 4.9%.

Insiders seem to have made the most of their holdings by selling US$1.1m worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) stock at an average sell price of US$258 during the past year. The company’s market cap plunged by US$3.7b after price dropped by 4.9% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Becton Dickinson

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Betty Larson, for US$711k worth of shares, at about US$255 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$251. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Insiders in Becton Dickinson didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Becton Dickinson insiders own 0.1% of the company, currently worth about US$103m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Becton Dickinson Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Becton Dickinson insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Becton Dickinson insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Becton Dickinson. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Becton Dickinson (1 can't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

