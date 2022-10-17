Insiders probably made the right decision selling US$13m worth of shares earlier this year as Lockheed Martin Corporation's (NYSE:LMT)) stock dips by 3.6%.

Insiders at Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) sold US$13m worth of stock at an average price of US$433 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. The company's market worth decreased by US$3.9b over the past week after the stock price dropped 3.6%, although insiders were able to minimize their losses

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

See our latest analysis for Lockheed Martin

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Lockheed Martin

The Chief Operating Officer, Frank St. John, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.5m worth of shares at a price of US$438 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$389. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In total, Lockheed Martin insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insiders At Lockheed Martin Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen notably more insider selling, than insider buying, at Lockheed Martin. In that time, insider Gregory Ulmer dumped US$2.9m worth of shares. On the other hand we note insider John Donovan bought US$250k worth of shares. Generally this level of net selling might be considered a bit bearish.

Does Lockheed Martin Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.06% of Lockheed Martin shares, worth about US$64m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

Story continues

So What Does This Data Suggest About Lockheed Martin Insiders?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Lockheed Martin, in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Lockheed Martin. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Lockheed Martin that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here