Insiders at Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) sold US$7.5m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

In the last year, many Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Prologis

The Lead Independent Director, Irving Lyons, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$7.3m worth of shares at a price of US$165 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$113). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 24.00k shares for US$2.8m. But they sold 45.74k shares for US$7.5m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Prologis than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Prologis Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Prologis insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Independent Director David O’Connor spent US$1.0m on stock, and there wasn't any selling. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Prologis insiders own about US$111m worth of shares (which is 0.1% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Prologis Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. The recent buying by an insider , along with high insider ownership, suggest that Prologis insiders are fairly aligned, and optimistic. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Prologis (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

