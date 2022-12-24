Insiders at Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) sold US$7.5m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

In the last year, many Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Prologis

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Lead Independent Director, Irving Lyons, for US$7.3m worth of shares, at about US$165 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$114. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$2.8m for 24.00k shares. On the other hand they divested 45.74k shares, for US$7.5m. In total, Prologis insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Prologis Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Prologis insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Specifically, Independent Director David O’Connor bought US$1.0m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership Of Prologis

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Prologis insiders own 0.1% of the company, worth about US$112m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Prologis Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. The recent buying by an insider , along with high insider ownership, suggest that Prologis insiders are fairly aligned, and optimistic. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Prologis. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Prologis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

