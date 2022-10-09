Insiders who purchased Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) earlier this year lose an additional US$86k as the stock sinks to US$0.62

The recent price decline of 33% in Applied Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:APLT) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought US$126k worth of shares at an average price of US$1.95 in the past 12 months. This is not good as insiders invest based on expectations that their money will appreciate over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their original investment is now worth only US$40k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Applied Therapeutics

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chief Medical Officer Riccardo Perfetti for US$126k worth of shares, at about US$1.98 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$0.62). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Riccardo Perfetti was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insider Ownership Of Applied Therapeutics

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 7.7% of Applied Therapeutics shares, worth about US$2.3m, according to our data. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Applied Therapeutics Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Applied Therapeutics insiders are doubting the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 7 warning signs (4 are a bit unpleasant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Applied Therapeutics.

