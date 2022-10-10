Insiders who purchased Assura Plc (LON:AGR) earlier this year lose an additional UK£45k as the stock sinks to UK£0.51

The recent price decline of 4.9% in Assura Plc's (LON:AGR) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought UK£172k worth of shares at an average price of UK£0.69 in the past 12 months. This is not good as insiders invest based on expectations that their money will appreciate over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their original investment is now worth only UK£128k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Assura Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Senior Independent Director Jonathan Davies made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£102k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.68 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£0.51). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Assura insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Based on our data, Assura insiders have about 0.1% of the stock, worth approximately UK£1.9m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Assura Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Assura shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Assura stock. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Assura (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

