Insiders who purchased Audacy, Inc. (NYSE:AUD) stock last year recover some losses which currently stand at US$155k

Insiders who purchased US$294k worth of Audacy, Inc. (NYSE:AUD) shares over the past year recouped some of their losses after price gained 15% last week. However, total losses seen by insiders are still US$155k since the time of purchase.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Audacy

The Chairman David Field made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$163k worth of shares at a price of US$1.63 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$0.33 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Audacy insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. They paid about US$0.69 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Audacy Have Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Audacy over the last quarter. Executive VP & Chief Digital Officer John Crowley bought US$30k worth of shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Insider Ownership Of Audacy

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Audacy insiders own 19% of the company, worth about US$8.9m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Audacy Tell Us?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Audacy and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Audacy.

