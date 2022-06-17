Insiders who purchased AuKing Mining Limited (ASX:AKN) earlier this year lose an additional AU$38k as the stock sinks to AU$0.079

Insiders who bought AU$112k worth of AuKing Mining Limited's (ASX:AKN) stock at an average buy price of AU$0.12 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 12% decrease in the stock. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth AU$75k, which is not great.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

AuKing Mining Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

AuKing Mining insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The average buy price was around AU$0.12. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price of AU$0.079 attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

AuKing Mining Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at AuKing Mining. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought AU$112k worth of shares. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From our data, it seems that AuKing Mining insiders own 13% of the company, worth about AU$1.1m. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The AuKing Mining Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that AuKing Mining insiders are expecting a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (4 make us uncomfortable!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in AuKing Mining.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

