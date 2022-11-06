Insiders who purchased Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) earlier this year lose an additional US$57k as the stock sinks to US$62.67

The recent 9.5% drop in Centerspace's (NYSE:CSR) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased US$246k worth of stock at an average buy price of US$81.62 over the past 12 months. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$189k, which is not great.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Centerspace Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Trustee Michael Dance bought US$82k worth of shares at a price of US$82.00 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$62.67). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Centerspace insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Centerspace Insiders Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Centerspace insider buying shares in the last three months. Independent Chair of the Board John Schissel shelled out US$15k for shares in that time. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Insider Ownership Of Centerspace

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that Centerspace insiders own 0.9% of the company, worth about US$8.8m. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Centerspace Tell Us?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Centerspace stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Centerspace has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

